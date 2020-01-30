Improvement projects will require closures and other restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Jan. 31 - Feb. 3), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following restrictions are planned this weekend:
• Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to two lanes (right lanes closed) overnight in areas between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Crismon Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Feb. 2-6) for pavement improvement work (crack sealing). DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared for freeway ramp closures within work areas. Note: Both Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 will be closed Sunday night/early Monday.
• Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to three lanes (right lanes closed) in each direction at times between State Route 51 and Cave Creek Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3) for freeway bridge work at 32nd Street in north Phoenix. 32nd Street also closed in both directions at Loop 101. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zones.
• Southbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and Lone Mountain Parkway in northwest Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Feb. 1) for installation of traffic flow sensors as part of freeway technology project. DETOUR: Traffic can exit to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use westbound Happy Valley Parkway to reach Loop 303 beyond closure.
• Southbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Parkway from 10 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Feb. 2) for installation of traffic flow sensors. DETOUR: Traffic can exit to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and use westbound Happy Valley Parkway to reach Loop 303 beyond closure. Note: Eastbound Loop 303 on-ramp at Lake Pleasant Parkway closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3). Consider alternate routes including eastbound Happy Valley Parkway or State Route 74 to reach I-17.
• Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Baseline and Elliot roads from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 1-2) for widening project. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and use caution in work zones. Note: Southbound Loop 101 also narrowed to two lanes overnight between Guadalupe and Elliot roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday; from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday; and from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3). Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Ray and Elliot roads and northbound off-ramps at Warner and Guadalupe roads closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3).
• Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 64th Street and westbound off-ramp at 56th Street closed for 60 days starting at 9 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 2) for reconstruction as part of freeway widening project. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes including the westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale Road or 56th Street and westbound off-ramps at 64th Street or Tatum Boulevard.
• Westbound Interstate 10 left two lanes closed near Guadalupe Road from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday (Jan. 31) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound I-10 HOV lane closed near Guadalupe Road from midnight to 5 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 1) for pavement maintenance. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to merge safely in work zones.
• Westbound Interstate 10 right two lanes closed overnight between 27th and 35th avenues (west of I-17) from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3) for pavement maintenance. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at 27th Avenue also closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes and please use caution in work zones.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Additional freeway restrictions such as ramp or frontage road closures will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email and text updates, including future weekend restriction information.
Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/projects.
