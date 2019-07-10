Dr. Jennifer Marie Miernicki-Nojunas of Apache Junction graduated on May 10, 2019 with high distinction from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a doctorate in Administration and Leadership Studies, an interdisciplinary combination of sociology and economics. Dr. Jenn is also a licensed master's level social worker (LMSW) and currently works for Arizona state government within the Arizona Early Intervention Program and is an adjunct sociology and social work faculty member at Grand Canyon University.
Locations
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Gallery
Online Poll
How do you get your news?
Support us with a donation
The award-winning The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News is proud to deliver the news affecting our community factually, clearly and without bias or sensationalism, embracing the good news along with the informative and controversial topics. In so doing, we support healthy discussion, informed opinions, civic pride and sound decision-making throughout our community. Please consider supporting our mission. THANK YOU!
Latest News
- From Tennis Pro to Sandals Entrepreneur
- Spill Ties Up Traffic on Tuesday, July 9
- The heat is on: Coaches, athletic trainers work to keep high school athletes safe
- From high school to NBA: Suns’ Jalen Lecque forges non traditional path
- Prescription for Play
- Sheryl Anderson Named Chamber’s Teacher of the Year
- Who Said Pinal County has a Water Problem?
- City Council July 2 Meeting Summary
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Top Ads
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
e-Edition
Personalize your account to receive an email when our new e-Edition comes out!
Headlines
Personalize your account to receive a daily email with our latest headlines!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.