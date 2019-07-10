Dr. Jennifer Marie Miernicki-Nojunas

Dr. Jennifer Marie Miernicki-Nojunas of Apache Junction graduated on May 10, 2019 with high distinction from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a doctorate in Administration and Leadership Studies, an interdisciplinary combination of sociology and economics.  Dr. Jenn is also a licensed master's level social worker (LMSW) and currently works for Arizona state government within the Arizona Early Intervention Program and is an adjunct sociology and social work faculty member at Grand Canyon University.

