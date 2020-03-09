On February 25, 2020, the Pinal County Veterans Memorial Foundation had the honor of being part of the flag burial services for Wyburn George Sonne/US Army, who passed away.
PFC Sonne was a Veteran and served in Kyoto, Japan in WWII and served in the Korean War. He was born in Manitoba, Canada, on February 25, 1929.
His is survived by his wife, Nancy; four children (Cynthia, Christine, Cheri and Michael); four grandchildren (Darrick, Todd, Erin and Kelly); and nine great-grandchildren (Riley, Addison, Jordan, Maddisen, Austin, Jakub, Mikayla, Cailyn and Carter).
LCDR Gary Lock and his Navy JROTC from Apache Junction High School Honor Guard performed the memorial flag services.
