Beverly Ann Buzeyn, 86, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on August 17, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. this Thursday, August 22, 2019, followed by the funeral at 10:00 a.m. at Superstition Cremation and Funeral Services: 398 E. Old West Hwy, Apache Junction, AZ 85119, 480-983-2727.
Funeral services will be officiated by Reverend Dr. Larry E. Eakin from John Calvin Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, LLC. 7900 E. Main St. Mesa, AZ 85207.
Beverly was born in Greenwood, South Dakota, to Albert and Louise Hungate on September 28, 1932. She attended elementary and high school in Armour, SD. Beverly was known as a champion baton twirler in the area. Others from the area said that they should not even compete, because, “that Beverly Hungate would just win everything anyway.” She married Ronald Buzeyn on March 24, 1964, in Pipestone, MN. They met when both were attending Northwest Business College, from where she graduated.
She worked at a Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in O’Neill, Nebraska, for 17 years. Beverly was involved in many organizations and clubs. One of her favorites was Eastern Star. She was Worthy Matron of Easter Star of the chapter in Huron, South Dakota.
After retirement, she continued in volunteer work for 17 years. Beverly spent many years traveling to all the corners of the United States and made two trips to Belgium to visit family.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Betty (Hungate) Slade; her brother, Wenzl Hungate; and her daughter, Terri Musil.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Ronald Buzeyn; her daughters, Sherry (Bill) Mckinney and Kathy Buzeyn; her son, Larry Buzeyn (Brian Freeborough); and her sister, Viola (Mike) Carmody. Beverly was blessed by many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be given to the John Calvin Presbyterian Church: 1130 E. Broadway Ave., Apache Junction, AZ 85119, or The Hospice of the Valley: 1510 Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
