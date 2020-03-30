Beverly Strzelecki

Beverly went home to the Lord on March 13, 2020. Beverly was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. She has also lived in Georgia and Texas where she was a truck driver with her life partner, Robert Curry. Beverly has been living in Arizona for the last four years. Beverly loved her family and many friends. She was always willing to help others and had a great sense of humor. Beverly is survived by her children Kim Lynch (Tony), Karen Martin (Steve), Kathy Worden, and Ken Dyken (Jeanette), nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Peter Rossa, and her son-in-law, Lloyd Worden.
