Beverly Strzelecki

Beverly went home to the Lord on March 13, 2020. Beverly was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. She has also lived in Georgia and Texas where she was a truck driver with her life partner, Robert Curry. Beverly has been living in Arizona for the last four years. Beverly loved her family and many friends. She was always willing to help others and had a great sense of humor. Beverly is survived by her children Kim Lynch (Tony), Karen Martin (Steve), Kathy Worden, and Ken Dyken (Jeanette), nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Peter Rossa, and her son-in-law, Lloyd Worden.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.