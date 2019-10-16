Caroljean Claudia Geil, “CJ”, Age 81, passed away peacefully with her husband, Jim, by her side and surrounded by family on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Caroljean was born in Chicago, IL, to Ann and Tony Cambora. She relocated with her family to Arizona in 1982. She was a kind, compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and nurse.
During her career, she worked as a nurse in labor/delivery, coronary care, ICU and the emergency room. She was also a certified Trauma Nurse Specialist and an EMT/Paramedic Instructor before moving to Arizona. She retired in 2000 to help care for her ailing parents.
She was married to Jim for 60 years and is survived by her five children, Kevin (Robin), Douglas, Mark (Cathy), Peggy Howk (Dale) and Claudine Cole (Brian). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held for “CJ” on Sunday, October 20th, at 1 p.m. at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Paws & Claws Animal Shelter in Apache Junction.
