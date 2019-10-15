Casimir “KC” Kramarczyk, 73, peacefully passed over on Tuesday evening, September 17, 2019, in his home, with his beloved wife, Karen, at his bedside.
KC’s parents, John Kramarczyk and Leontyna Dubiel, had both been taken prisoners as teenagers in their native Poland when it was invaded and occupied by Germany during WWII. They had been transported back to Germany to work for the Third Reich.
KC was born in Hamburg, Germany, May 21, 1946. In 1951, after the war had ended and Germany was defeated, his family was granted status as “displaced persons” and allowed to immigrate to the United States of America. KC could still vividly remember the ship, meeting and spending time with the sailors, seeing the Statue of Liberty for the first time and going through the processing on Ellis Island.
After a long train ride, the family made their new home on the South Side of Chicago, Back-Of-The-Yards in a Polish neighborhood, where he would grow up.
In 1965, KC enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam; B Co, 2/12 Inf, 3rd Brig, 4th and 25th Inf Div, Point-Flank. He saw action, including and taking part in the Battle of Operation Junction City. He was honorably discharged in 1967, after completing his tour of duty and was awarded the Vietnam Medal, Vietnam Badge and the Combat Infantryman Badge. All the men that he served with and met always remained in his heart. He kept in touch with many of his “brothers” over these past years.
Felipe, who had been in a mortar unit, that KC had met while in Nam, came out from Texas for a visit this past spring. They re-lived many memories of those days long ago, with lots of laughs, some tears and good quality moments of silence and respect of the young men they once were.
He was always proud of his military service. KC appreciated and loved this country, and was a true patriot.
In 1995, KC moved from Illinois to Arizona, finding just the right spot, building his home just outside of Apache Junction, nearer to the Superstition Mountains.
After a few years of working on the landscaping and getting settled in, KC constructed his “dream” garage. He hung the ceiling, painted and wired all of it, adding his own individual personal touches. In this garage was always where you would find him on any given day. As everyone knew, if the garage door was up, you were welcome.
KC is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Karen Hyland; his mother Leontyna; his brother Edward (Mary); and his two children, David (Pamela) and Diane. Also, surviving is a wonderful grandson, Michael. He was preceded in death by his father, John.
KC was a member of the American Legion, VFW and Fraternal Order of Eagles, where he had spent many, many hours with fellow veterans and friends.
A memorial service with military honors was held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St. Mesa, Arizona 85207.
A Veterans Memorial and Celebration of KC’s Life will be held at a later date this winter.
In lieu of flowers or cards, it is requested that you smile, laugh and treat yourself and others kindly. KC had a great love of all animals and accepted the circle of life all around him.
Anyone who knew KC, will testify that he lived his life on “his own terms”. Rest in peace. You will be missed dearly. Love leaves a memory that no one can steal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.