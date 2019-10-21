David John Stinnett passed away the morning of Monday, September 30, 2019, at home in Apache Junction, Arizona. David was adopted and the first-born son of 6 children.
He was a native of Arizona: David was born in Phoenix, he attended Gilbert Public Schools and graduated from Dobson High School. David was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping whenever he could.
David was known for his love of Elton John songs and beautiful Arizona sunsets, and he didn’t miss a rerun episode of cops.
David was a family man, raising his three children in Apache Junction, Arizona, within the shadow of his beloved Superstition Mountains.
David is preceded in death by his father, John Stinnett. He is survived by his mother, Lyn Stinnett; wife, Bridget Stinnett; ex-wife, Ronnette Stinnett; his three children, Desiree Houg, Marissa Stinnett and Justin Stinnett; his four step-children, 11 grandchildren and 5 siblings.
David will be greatly missed and remembered for his large personality & big heart.
A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 1pm. The services will be held at Gold Canyon Community Church, 5810 S. Alameda Rd., Gold Canyon, AZ, 85118 (directly off Kings Ranch Rd in Gold Canyon).
