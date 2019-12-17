Dean L. Mosher, 29, of Apache Junction, received his wings on November 7, 2019. Dean was born on August 27, 1990, and is the son of Barbara Arends.
Dean worked as a roofer, carpenter and helped care for his grandmother. He loved dirt bikes and camping with family when he could.
He is survived by his grandmother, Rita Mosher; his siblings, Steven, Scott and Samantha; three nieces; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be forever missed, until we all meet again in the Kingdom above. Forever grace & never forgotten.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.