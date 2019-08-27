Edward Theodore (1937-2019), also fondly known as Ed of Apache Junction, AZ., passed away, peacefully surrounded by his family, on August 13, 2019.
Edward was born on January 6, 1937, in Port Allegheny, PA., to Walter L. Main and Alice L. Main (Cowan). Ed served for 4 years in the U.S. Army. He is survived by the “Love of His Life” and wife of 55 years, Nancy L. Main (Metz). He met Nancy in 1961; they fell in love and married in 1964.
Ed and Nancy were blessed with 2 sons, Edward Theodore Main, Jr., and John Walter (Julie) Main. He left behind 4 grandchildren: Vince Edward (Eddy), Johnie Steven Alan, Brandi Alyssa and Johnna Edith Nicole (John & Julie).
Ed & Nancy were also blessed with 8 great grandchildren, with 1 more on the way: Riley Rinnell, Jaxon Edward and the twins, Zoe Nevaeh & Zion Noah (Vince), Landona Elias & Caleb Alan (Johnie), Lyra Love (Brandi) & Amelia Rose (Johnna).
Ed is survived by 2 sisters: Marge Lyon (Main) of Emporium, PA. & Helen Tronetti (Main) of Jamestown, NY. He is also survived by a multitude of extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins, great and great-great nieces and nephews living in Pennsylvania and New York.
Ed was loved by all who knew him & will be greatly missed.
Forever in Ours Hearts!
Peaceful Rest is Yours & Sweet Rememberance, Ours.
If you wish to send a card: Nancy Main, 861 W. 5th Ave. Apache Junction, AZ. 85120.
