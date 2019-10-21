Evelyn Joan Weare of Dunkirk, Maryland, passed due to natural causes on Friday, October 11, at the ‘young’ age of 92 years. Evelyn was born in 1927 to Oliver and Beulah Baker and was the youngest of the couple’s four children.
She was the loving mother of the late Keith Stacey of Florence, Arizona, and is survived by her beloved grandchildren, De-Anna Stacey and Marc Karlicek, Amy and Troy Saunders, Korey Stacey, David Stacey, Rebecca Stacey, Michael Stacey and Jason Stacey. She was a cherished great-grandmother to Marilynn, Tyler, Alexander, Jade, Damien, Alissa, Terrence, Tristian and Jesse. Evelyn loved her family dearly and will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews as the matriarch of their family.
Evelyn was born in Marion, Indiana, and lived in Arizona for over 50 years. She moved to Dunkirk, Maryland, in May of 2018, to live with Amy, Troy and Tyler. Her primary occupation was a switchboard operator for the telephone company and then began work at craft stores, where her natural creativity could blossom.
She was a beautiful woman, known for her sweet disposition, her jovial nature and her avid love of the church. She cared deeply for the people at Friendship United Methodist Church in Maryland and Florence Baptist Church in Arizona.
Evelyn was a breast cancer survivor who actively participated in the relay-for-life charity events in Arizona. Her son, Keith, became a hero as an organ donor upon his passing, when a recipient received his liver on Easter morning in 2018.
Ceremony to rejoice in Evelyn’s life: Friendship United Methodist Church, Friendship, Maryland, November 10 at 3:00 p.m. Food and refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations in honor of Evelyn at: Donor Network of Arizona: https://www.dnaz.org/about-us/make-a-contribution/ OR Cancer Treatment Centers of America: https://secure3.convio.net/demand/site/Donation2?df_id=8361&mfc_pref=T&8361.donation=form1
