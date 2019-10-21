Evelyn “Kay” Rubey Klennert, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on August 21, 2019, at the age of 86. Kay was born to Lawrence Zeitz and Mildred Meals in Chicago, IL. Since her mother died when she was 6 months old, she came under the care of her father’s second wife, Mildred Zeitz.
While living in Chicago, Kay earned her Registered Nurse degree at Ravenswood Hospital.
During her first marriage of 30 years to Raymond Rubey, Kay moved to Inglewood, California, and then Cypress where she worked for almost twenty years as a nurse at Mobil Oil refinery in Long Beach, California. She also became the President of the Southern California’s Nurses Association.
Following her time at Mobil Oil, she consulted as a rehabilitation nurse until she retired.
After Raymond’s passing, Kay met, married and spent ten years with Ronald Klennert as they moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and then Salome and Apache Junction, Arizona, where she developed strong bonds with two of his sons, John and Jim.
Throughout her life, Kay avidly fished and often golfed. She cooked a mean pot of beans and Italian beef, contributed irreverent humor and socialized with zeal. Through her stalwart and intrepid presence, Kay embodied her love for life. Many friends and family will miss her.
Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Zeitz, and survived two husbands, Raymond Rubey and Ronald Klennert. She is survived by her brother,
Allen P. Zeitz; Aunt Nell Ernspiger; cousins, Kathie Ernspiger, Sue Ernspiger, Kris Ernspiger, Kara Delashmit, Kim Mattingly and Nancy Bradley; and her nieces and nephews, Matthew Zeitz, Adam Zeitz, Dave Zeitz, Stephanie Zeitz, Ben Zeitz, Wendy Anderson, Gregory Zeitz, Mark Zeitz and Alex Zeitz; and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Oct. 26 from 9-10 at Superstition Funeral Service, 398 E. Old West Hwy., Apache Junction, AZ. Celebration of Life gathering to follow from 11-1:30 at Dolce Vita Grand Ballroom, 3301 S. Goldfield Road, Apache Junction, AZ, 85119.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org/) and the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/).
Free
I am free to fly on wind, to catch the breeze, floating where I please.
I am free to shine with the sun, to light up the day in my own special way.
I am free without my body, to live on in your
memory.
