Hunter Scott Schubert, age 16, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Fort Wayne, IN. He was previously a student at Fort Wayne Snider High School and was attending Skyline High School in Mesa, AZ, where he lived in nearby Apache Junction. He was born on February 2, 2003, the son of Rebecca (Crowder) Sayen and Matthew Schubert.
Hunter liked sports of all kinds and was a huge Colts football fan. He played football while attending Snider HS and loved music of all types. He was incredibly smart and enjoyed games like chess and strategy games on his phone. He also enjoyed video games like Call of Duty and Ghost Recon and Star Wars. He had a good sense of humor and enjoyed comedians like Jeff Dunham and Gabriel Iglesias.
He is survived by a large blended family including father: Matt (Brandy) Schubert of Apache Junction, AZ; mother: Rebecca (Tom) Sayen of Fort Wayne; five sisters: Erin Schubert of Apache Junction, Ashley Schubert of Fort Wayne, Lacie Bolin of Apache Junction, Kinsley Sayen of Harlan, IN, and Jessica Bolin of Apache Junction; maternal grandparents: Tom Crowder of South Whitley, IN, and Dawnetta (Steven) Rice of Hinesville, GA; paternal grandparents: Karen (Stan) Arthur of Paragon, IN, and Loren (Jevon) Schubert of Brownsburg, IN; step-grandparents: Robert and Deborah Guerin of Mesa, AZ, and Dean (De) Baldridge of Delta, OH; great-grandmother: Lucy Dockery of Warsaw, IN, and great-grandmother, Lorraine Crowder of South Whitley. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles and his Siberian Husky, Leia whom he named for the Princess in Star Wars.
A Life Celebration® was held on January 10, 2020, with Titus Funeral Home. Pastor John King of Brookside Church officiated Hunter’s funeral.
Memorials to the final expenses of Hunter Schubert, c/o Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw, IN 46580.
