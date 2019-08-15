John Wayne “Gunner” Gunning
John Wayne “Gunner” Gunning, 78, of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Carlinville, IL, died suddenly Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Carlinville, IL. He was born September 2, 1940 in Pawnee, IL to George and Edna (Wilson) Gunning.
He was a graduate of Carlinville High School class of 1958. After serving his country for 4 yrs. in the US Navy, he worked as a coal and copper miner, and retired as a lineman for the Frontier Phone Company. Gunner was a member of the Elks, Eagles, American Legion, and VFW.
He was a sports fan and also enjoyed watching western movies and cooking shows; he was quite the fisherman in younger days as well as an excellent bowler; in recent years he enjoyed golfing, dove hunting, and working his daily crossword puzzle. Hosting happy hours and meals for family and friends was among his favorite past-times. You were always welcome to drop by Gunner's patio for a visit.
He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, one nephew and one niece.
Survivors include: his main squeeze, Mik Arnett; children, Shelly (husband Todd) Verley, Jodi Goguen, Jason (wife Gini) Dilley, and Paul Arnett; siblings, Tom Gunning, and Edna Frazier; grandsons, Sean Hickey, Ryan (wife Lora) Verley, Tony Grayson, Ben Verley, Ian Verley, Shane Verley, Rusty Dilley; great grandsons, Thomas and Charles, and 21 nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held at the VFW in Carlinville, IL on July 26th.
A second Celebration of Life will be held in Arizona at the Eagles located at 2315 S Coconino Dr in Apache Junction on Saturday, Sept. 7th from 12-1:30 pm.
Memorials may go to either VFW Post 7968; 250 S Phelps Drive; Apache Junction, AZ 85120 or Fraternal Order of the Eagles No 3850; 2315 S Coconino Drive; Apache Junction, AZ 85120
