Carol Ann Holbert, 61 of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away on February 14, 2020, at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.
Born in Saratoga Springs, New York on February 16, 1958, Carol is survived by her husband of 38 years, Randy Holbert, and two children, Mark (Leighann) Holbert and Scott Holbert; two siblings, Bob (Stacie) Kyhn and Kathy (Bill) Hlavin; as well as her four grandchildren. Nothing gave Carol greater joy each day than her grandkids Blake, Annabelle, Hunter and Kadence.
She now joins and is welcomed by parents, Edwin and Sheila (Atkinson) Kyhn, and brother, Eddie Kyhn.
As a resident of Arizona for 50 years, Carol spent her early life working at her parents’ jewelry store. For the past 16 years, she has owned and successfully managed the family store and in doing so, created bonds with countless members of the community.
Carol’s passion in life was spending time with her family. She savored every moment, treasured every memory and made the most of every family adventure. Her hobbies and interests included camping, four-wheeling, theatre, water skiing and boating at any lake she could find.
She was a mother figure to many and was always ready to welcome any newcomer to her dinner table.
The family business will remain family owned and operated and continue to serve the community in her honor.
