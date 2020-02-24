Helena Marie Gentle, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed peacefully on February 14, 2020.
Helena was an independent, strong and entrepreneurial woman. She had a wonderful and eclectic life, making close friendships across the country and remaining close with her family. Thankfully, she recently joined her siblings in Florida to celebrate her eldest sister’s 70th birthday.
Helena was born on July 8, 1953, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, the family’s hometown and the residence of her youth. She traveled and had lots of adventures throughout her life, even recently visiting Alaska for the first time!
She liked the warmth of Arizona and chose to live in Apache Junction at the base of the Superstition Mountains that she loved. There, she embraced a local family of AJ friends who dearly loved and supported her.
Literally saving the cat from the trash, Helena had a sweet and loyal cat of 18 years, “Dumpster“. She was also loved by aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. Helena may never have known all of the people who she positively impacted throughout her life.
Helena is survived by her four loving siblings:
Patricia Johnson of Lake Wales, Florida; Skip Gentle of Belle Isle, Florida; Joseph Gentle of Homer, Alaska; Theresa Carrara of Atlanta, Georgia.
Helena also leaves behind her daughter, Tammy Kruwell of Providence, Rhode Island; her step-daughter, Jackie Gormley of Gardner, Massachusetts; her granddaughter, Erin Jorjakis of Tampa, Florida, and her son, “Meema’s” great-grandson, PJ; as well as Tammy’s sons: David, and his children, and son Tommy.
Helena will be greatly missed by all, especially by her Apache Junction family of Jill and Rob Erskine and many other AJ friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Mary and Harold Gentle, of Attleboro, Massachusetts.
True to her kind and giving nature, Helena has donated her body to medical science, after which, she asked that her cremations be spread over her beloved Superstition Mountains.
Thanks go to the wonderful people at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa.
If you wish to contribute in Helena‘s name, please donate to your local hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.