Jesus Cruz Valenzuela joined the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Jesus was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, great- grandfather, cousin, uncle, son and friend. Jesus was born May 3, 1937, in Eljido La Valdeza, Sonora, Mexico, to Josefina Meza and Heriberto Valenzuela.
Jesus proudly served in the United States Army from 1955-1963. He earned his wings as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division “The Angels” at Fort Campbell, KY.
He was a longtime resident of Apache Junction, Arizona, where he enjoyed spending time close to nature. He was a retired Miner from Magma Mine and Karate Instructor of Doja Studio in Superior, Arizona.
Jesus was known as a loyal friend, a jokester and a hard worker. He had a passion for family, his faith, sharing his love of the martial arts and mineral collecting. He never failed to tell his family how much he loved them and would stop by, unannounced, pulling gifts from his pockets – often jewelry, and always with a joke to tell. It was his way of watching over everyone and letting them know they were special, never leaving without saying, “I love you, God bless you.”
Jesus had two marriages that provided his greatest treasures of all: love and family. Jesus was married to Ruth Valenzuela from, 1961-1980, and Virginia Sanders from, 1988-1994.
He lived with five generations and is survived by his seven children: Zinnia Salvini, Jewel Valenzuela, Michelle Valenzuela, Jesse Valenzuela, Stephanie Valenzuela, Joses Valenzuela and Ashley Valenzuela; six of his seven siblings: Frank Valenzuela, Theadore Valenzuela, Herbierto “Eddie” Valenzuela (Deceased), Rene Valenzuela, Leticia Leal, Leroy Leal, Alma Rose “Rosie” Leal; his 25 grandchildren: Danny, Landon, Chayse, Thaddeus, Rosemary, Dale, Hannah, Frankie, Ariel, Anton, Ivan, Chelsea, Paine, Cy, Bryce, Courtney, Jordan, Mila, Adrian, Cruz, Camden, Caelen, Cassius, Casyn, and Calum; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and numerous extended family members.
The family came together to celebrate his life and legacy on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, during a Mass held at the St. Francis of Assisi Church, followed by his burial and a Celebration of Life. Jesus will be laid to rest at The National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Wounded Warrior Project or another veteran’s organization.
