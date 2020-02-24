Mesa, AZ – LoRe Schaumburg passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Watseka, IL, in 1925, and was the only child of the late Lloyd and Clara (Honeywell) Canady.
She was preceded in death by her husband William W. Schaumburg in 1991.
She is survived by her daughter, ClarLoy (Don) Brown, of Albuquerque, NM; her son, Gregory (Sandra) Schaumburg, of Mesa, AZ; and her daughter, CeLeste Schaumburg, of Apache Junction, AZ; eight grandchildren - Tim, David, Angela, Travis, Eric, Ryan, Scott and Luke; and 21 great-grandchildren.
LoRe and her family moved from Watseka to Mesa in 1959. In 1964, they moved to ApacheJunction, where LoRe continued to live until 2004. Thereafter, she began living with her children in Arizona and New Mexico.
LoRe was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She faithfully followed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International for Bibles.
A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Mesa on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m.
