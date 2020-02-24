Pegge Kennedy Bourassa left us on February 17, 2020. She leaves a daughter, Lynn, and son-in-law, Conrad Tengler, from TN.
She worked many years at Los Vaqueros and Superstition Skies. She loved playing bingo at Eagles and going to the casino. She will be remembered for her giving heart and her laugh. She will be missed by many friends.
