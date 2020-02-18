Ronny James Vance

Survived by: Wife and best friend, Rachael Vance of Gold Canyon; sons, Beau (Whitney) Vance of Wallace, CA, Samuel (Kaitlyn) Wylam, stationed in Silverdale, WA (Navy) and Tyler Wylam, deployed (Navy); mother, Evelyn Juanita Whitaker in Valley Springs, CA; brothers, Rick, Randy, Robert and Billy; grandchildren, Kenna, Ryan and Logan; in-laws, Sam and Nancy Boone of Stockton, CA.
Preceded in death by: Father, Elmer Howell Vance; step-father, William Andrew Whitaker.
Ronny grew up and lived in Valley Springs for 58 years. He loved cars, camping and was not afraid of hard work. His first driving job was in a logging truck for Ducky White at 17; too young to drive a class A. He always said that he wanted to go back to logging when he retired, because of his love of wood. Many people walk through the redwoods and see nature; Ron would see decking. He would say that we were tree huggers, but, where we come from, we hug our trees with chain saws.
Right out of high school, Ronny married and raised a son, Beau. They later divorced, and he said he was never getting married again. He was going to ride away on his Harley as soon as he could – until he met Rachael.
In 2001, Ronny asked Rachael, a friend from work, on a charity ride for San Joaquin General Hospital. At work, they always said that if he was “a little taller and a little younger, he’d be perfect.” After that one day that wasn’t a date, he wasn’t too short or too old; he was perfect. On May 3, 2003, Ronny married his soul mate and didn’t care that she was taller either. Those original plans to ride away on his Harley went out the window, and he was married again and raising her two boys, Sam and Tyler, as his own. He was so proud of all three boys and the men they grew up to be.
Ronny worked in the fuel industry for 30 years for W.W. Oil, Valley Pacific Petroleum and WH Breshears. When the job opportunity for Rachael came along, he quit to “retire” and accompany his wife on a journey to San Antonio, Texas. It was quite a change from the small town of Valley Springs. Retirement didn’t suit him, and he started working at a small sawmill where he discovered the beauty of live edge cedar. He could pick out any log and find the perfect cut for a fireplace mantel. Instead of only seeing decking in a downed tree, he now saw art.
Rachael’s job changed and the journey moved them to Gold Canyon, AZ. There are no “trees” in Arizona near Phoenix, and he still wanted to work with beautiful wood. Ronny started working for a cabinet shop in Tempe, where he “made big boards little,” and enjoyed the math and planning that went into a cut sheet.
He still missed the creativity of working with real trees, and in May 2019, he started a business, Vance Custom Woodwork on Apache Trail near Ironwood in Apache Junction, AZ. He would drive to Giddings, TX (916 miles 1 way) and pick up live edge Eastern Red Cedar slabs to make beautiful things. For six months, after working an eight-hour day with a two-hour commute, he’d put in a few hours every night and every weekend, selling wood slabs and making live edge furniture.
On Dec. 16, 2019, he finally decided to “retire” again and give Vance Custom Woodwork his full attention. He would set up the wood slabs in the parking lot, hoping that people would see them and love this wood as much as he did.
He was so at peace and excited for the future, doing something he loved to do. He may have been short in stature, but he had a huge heart and made a big impact on everyone he met. His life was tragically cut short during a day at his shop. While setting up his Lichtenberg Machine to do fractal burning, there was a tragic accident, and he was electrocuted. The art he made was beautiful, but dangerous. If you or anyone you know does fractal burning, make sure to always do a safety check of equipment before each use. Just because it worked yesterday, does not mean it will today.
Rachael will not be keeping Vance Custom Woodwork open. Appointments can be made in the evening or on weekends to buy any wood that remains.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.