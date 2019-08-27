Richard Sterba, former Captain of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers for 7 years and Elizabeth Rizzo, from Hawaii married in Gold Canyon, Arizona. Sterba was awarded the annual Honorary Dutchman award for the Centennial year in 2013. Anne Levan performed the marriage ceremony and is also chaplain for the AJ Mounted Rangers. The Best Man was Wayne Levan of the AJ Mounted Rangers. Sterba and Rizzo will spend their time between Gold Canyon and Hawaii.
Sterba is known for his philanthropy and volunteering for the AJ Mounted Rangers for 9 years. A small private ceremony was held for the couple who met a year ago at a July 4th party at the Petersen's home. Rusty Warren, former female comedian from Paradise Valley, Arizona, was part of the ceremony. Rusty Warren, the "Knockers Up Gal" is known for her saucy vinyl record albums from 1958 through 1972. Photo taken by Norm Petersen.
