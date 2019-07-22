The Arizona Trail Association (ATA) is recruiting volunteers to help restore the 30 miles of trails within the Woodbury burn area. If you would like to be involved, visit the Volunteer Website and sign up to “Become a Fan” of Passages 18 and 19. When ATA receives clearance to organize volunteers and enter the burn area, you will be automatically notified.
Arizona Trail Association Seeks Volunteers
Help restore the 30 miles of trails within the Woodbury burn area
