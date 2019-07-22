Superstition Trail
30 miles of the Arizona Trail were in the Woodbury burn area.

 Photo via Inciweb

The Arizona Trail Association (ATA) is recruiting volunteers to help restore the 30 miles of trails within the Woodbury burn area. If you would like to be involved, visit the Volunteer Website and sign up to “Become a Fan” of Passages 18 and 19. When ATA receives clearance to organize volunteers and enter the burn area, you will be automatically notified.

