At the city of Apache Junction Council meeting on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, City Manager Bryant Powell introduced the new Apache Junction Water District Director Michael Loggins. The former director, Frank Blanco, resigned after 12 years of service late last month. Loggins has already been with the district for six years.
Public Hearings
The following three items were heard together and then voted on individually:
Consideration of approval of Resolution No. 19-08, adopting the development infrastructure improvement plan, land use assumptions and development fee report;
Consideration of approval of Resolution No. 19-09, declaring as a public record that certain document filed with the city clerk entitled “2019 Apache Junction City Code, Vol. II, Land Development Code, Chapter 7: Development Fees”; and
Consideration of approval of Ordinance No. 1472, amending the Apache Junction City Code, Vol. II, Land Development Code, by repealing Chapter 7: Development Fees in its entirety; and adopting by reference a new Chapter 7: Development Fees; establishing an effective date of October 21, 2019, and a revolving sixty month (5 year) review period.
All three items were unanimously approved.
Grants Administrator Heather Patel gave a presentation and discussion of proposed projects to be submitted under Resolution No. 19-05, authorizing the submission of Fiscal Year 2019 Community Development Block Grant and Fiscal Year 2019 State Special Project grant applications and Resolution No. 19-23, committing local funds as leverage to the city’s FY19 CDBG application.
She said that the staff recommends a project involving the completion of the construction of Grand View sidewalks, curb & gutter and drainage improvements (both CDBG and SSP eligible).
In order to complete the proposed project under the FY19 CDBG application round, the city will need to commit local funds as leverage under Resolution No. 19-23. The Public Works Department has set aside $100,000 in their FY19/20 budget for this project. The city also commits $9,432 of staff time to continue the project.
This item was unanimously approved.
New Business
The council heard a presentation and held a discussion on the Fiscal Year 2019-20 Public Works CIP and Street Maintenance Plan. Public Works Manager Shane Kiesow presented information regarding the status of the city’s streets and upcoming capital improvement and street maintenance projects for the new fiscal year.
The council also heard a presentation and held a discussion on the response to the city’s request for proposals for PW 2019-41 Solid Waste, Recycling and Disposal Services. Three proposals were received. Staff recommends the city enter into contract negotiations with Allied Waste Transportation, Inc. doing business as Republic Services. The Standard Service as listed in the city’s RFP is (A) Curbside Solid Waste Collection pick-up once a week, (B) Curbside Recycling Collection pick-up once a week and (C) Bulk Trash pick-up once a month.
Allied Waste bid $13.28 monthly for A, B and C service. Waste Management of Arizona, Inc. bid $14.95 monthly for A, plus $11.60 monthly for B and an additional $0.95 monthly for C. Right Away Disposal bid $15.66 monthly for A, B and C service.
Alternative Services were also part of the RFP and consist of: (D) Trash pick up twice a week and (E) Trash pick up twice a week and Recycling once a week. Allied Waste bid $10.71 monthly for D and $18.71 monthly for E. Waste Management bid $23.37 monthly for D and did not bid on E. Right Away Disposal bid $14.50 monthly for D and $20.81 monthly for E.
After a lengthy discussion, council voted unanimously to direct staff to negotiate a contract with Allied Waste for solid waste pickup twice weekly, adding an option that residents can contract individually for recycling service.
Assistant City Manager Anna McCray provided a presentation and council discussed the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 Council Work Plan. The plan is divided into projects and goals that include five “Quality of Life” efforts, three “Community Investment” projects, nine “Strong Infrastructure” commitments and nine “World Class Governance” policy updates. The council will check on progress at their October meeting.
Council meetings for August 19 and 20, 2019, have been canceled due to the annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns conference, which is attended by the council, as well as the city attorney and city management. The meeting of September 2, 2019, has also been canceled in honor of Labor Day.
The next meetings will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. City Council meetings are open to the public and held in chambers at 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction. The meetings begin at 7:00 p.m. Complete agendas and supporting materials are available at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
