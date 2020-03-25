The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) has announced it has moved the deadline for filing and paying state income taxes from April 15 to July 15, 2020, following direction today by Governor Doug Ducey.
This is consistent with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s announcement that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has moved the deadline for 2019 federal tax returns to July 15, 2020.
The announcement by ADOR includes individual, corporate and fiduciary tax returns.
The new deadline means taxpayers filing state tax returns or submitting payments after the previous April 15 deadline will not be assessed late filing or late payment penalties.
Taxpayers anticipating they will need more time beyond the new July 15 deadline to file state income taxes should consider filing for an extension by submitting Arizona Form 204 by July 15. Taxpayers do not need to submit Arizona Form 204 if they have already received a federal extension from the IRS.
The Department of Revenue encourages taxpayers file electronically, as e-filing is more efficient, more secure and refunds are processed faster than refunds from paper tax returns.
Check out the Arizona Department of Revenue’s website at www.azdor.gov for information.
