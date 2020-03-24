While the VFW canteens are closed, due to Governor Ducey’s Executive Order, we must remember that the Veterans of Foreign Wars and its Auxiliaries in Arizona are alive and well. We continue to serve our veterans, their families and our communities in any way we can.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, (VFW) offers many benefits to its members, not the least of which is a Service Officer who helps veterans obtain benefits they may not even know about. There is discounted life insurance and many other discounts available. Our Service Officer will continue his hours on Wednesday mornings at the Post, from 9 a.m. until finished. Please utilize the back parking lot and entrance, and remember, if someone is there before you, please sign in and wait away from the Officer and his guest.
The Auxiliary provides members an opportunity to honor and give back to all who have served and who are serving this great nation. It’s our chance to say ‘thank you’ to them for their sacrifice. We continue to discuss ways to help our Veterans in need and ask that, if anyone knows a Veteran, please remember there are many who utilize our Posts as their only social interaction due to emotional issues. If you know someone like this, please give them a wellness call to ensure their safety.
The VFW Auxiliary’s tagline is “Unwavering Support for Uncommon Heroes™”, and our members are the relatives of those who have served in overseas combat. For more than 100 years, we have been supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans and their families, active-duty military and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide.
To learn more, or to offer ideas and suggestions, please, visit us online at Facebook VFW9399 and Auxiliary or website address VFW9399.org.
*CORRECTION to 3/25 edition of The Apache Junction & Gold Canyon News: The photo included in the hard copy edition of The News was of VFW #7968 and Auxiliary. We sincerely apologize for any problems or confusion this may have caused!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.