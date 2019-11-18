The CAC Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement along with the Social and Behavioral Sciences Department will sponsor the event, “Have You Been Publicly Shamed?”
A panel of CAC faculty will discuss the process of public shaming, the importance of debate and dissenting opinions in the classroom, and how colleges work to make sure more voices are heard and that students feel protected.
The panel is inspired by the book, So, You’ve Been Publicly Shamed by Jon Ronson, who provides a tour through a “not-necessarily-brave new world where faceless commenters wield the power to destroy lives and careers, where the punishments often outweigh the crimes, and where there is no self-control and no consequences.”
The event will be held on two campuses this fall. History Professor, Dr. Joe Faykosh, will moderate both faculty panels.
Wed., Nov. 13, 11 a.m.
San Tan Campus - A101 3736 E. Bella Vista Rd.
San Tan Valley, AZ 85138 Dr. Sandy Rath (Communication Studies) and Professor Mark Silva (English)
Thurs., Nov. 21, 1:30 p.m.
Superstition Mountain Campus - F115
805 S. Idaho Road
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Dr. Carol Johnson (Honors) and Professor Stacie Kyhn (Math)
