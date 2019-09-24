East Valley Athletes for Christ (EVAC) remained undefeated after a quick, three-game volleyball sweep of Imagine Prep-Superstition on Sept. 24 at Panther Arena.
The Eagles won 25-4, 25-11, 25-5, improving to 10-0. Prep slipped to 4-6.
A season-long nemesis, serve/receive, was, again, a problem for the Lady Panthers.
“We’re heading back to the basics, in general,” IPS Coach Charlyne Long said. “We have a lot to work on, and it’s all basics. Everything can be solved with basic techniques.”
Long said it’s “very frustrating” to address the basics 10 matches into the season.
“I wish we could build off of this using more advanced drills. But unfortunately, it’s not the best situation, and we have to improve, somehow.
“We’ll take the time we need to do it.”
Despite being 4-6, Imagine Prep-Superstition still has a chance at reaching the CAA playoffs, but has a slim margin of error with four matches remaining.
“I have full hope for these girls,” Long said. “We just have to get our heads right. There’s a lot of distractions going on currently with the team, but once their heads are right, we’ll be headed in the right direction.”
IPS travels to Imagine Prep-Coolidge on Oct. 1.
PHOTO: Imagine Prep-Superstition’s Nadine Rodriguez (4) attempts to block an attack by EVAC during the Lady Panthers’ match on Sept. 24 at Panther Arena. (Photo by Daniel Dullum)
