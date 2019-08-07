On January 22, 2019, after nearly two years in debate, the Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names approved a proposal to designate portions of U.S. Highway 60 between Globe and Apache Junction as the “Governor Rose Mofford Memorial Highway.” Roberto Reveles, the Gold Canyon resident who authored the proposal, reports that four signs have recently been placed along Highway 60 between Apache Junction and Globe, denoting the official name change.
The designation memorializes former Governor Rose Mofford, who regularly traveled this section of US-60 from her hometown of Globe to her office at the State Capitol during the 50-year span in which she served both as a civil servant and an elected official. She was the first woman to serve as Arizona’s governor.
