Hearts of Heroes, will be airing a new episode featuring the Apache Junction community on Saturday, February 1st at 10 a.m. on your local ABC station (KNXV). The episode involves the heroic actions of Apache Junction Patrol Officer Cameron Kellogg and the Abbotts family during a flash flood.
Hearts of Heroes is an educational docu-series featuring untold heroic stories of emergency responders in the aftermath of Mother Nature’s most destructive events. BELFOR is co-producing the show in conjunction with ABC and Litton Entertainment. The upcoming episode details a flash flood that caught community members by surprise.
