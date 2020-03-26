Arizona State Parks and Trails will be closing all historic parks and gift shops in response to updated guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We are using an abundance of caution while still working to serve the public with open spaces and outdoor activities they can safely enjoy,” said Executive Director Bob Broscheid. “Our recreational parks and trails remain open, and we are taking the necessary precautions to keep our park guests, volunteers and staff safe during these unprecedented times.”
Camping, cabins, trails, restroom and shower buildings, contact stations, and stores selling camping provisions will remain open. On March 17, the parks cancelled all events and gatherings of more than 10 people. All visitors will be issued a full refund. A full list of closed park facilities as well as other updates can be found at AZStateParks.com/coronavirus.
Facilities will be closed until May 8, and information for the public will be updated as the situation evolves.
Arizona State Parks and Trails urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC to prevent the spread of disease. Keep a distance of six feet between yourself and others; wash your hands thoroughly; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and stay home if you are sick.
