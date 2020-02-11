Cole Denham, a junior at Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, won “Audience Favorite” in the recent AJ Kid’s Idol talent competition.
Denham sang “Save Myself” by Ed Sheeran. He said he chose the song because he relates to the lyrics and also because the music is a good fit for his vocal range. Denham has a heart for the arts and is involved in varsity choir and in the drama department at AJHS. He plans on being a part of the next production at the high school in April.
He hopes to pursue a career in the performing arts professionally and has had the secret desire to become a famous singer since he was four years old. After graduation Denham would like to sing and act professionally. He is a big fan of the Spider Man movies and hopes to play the role of Peter Parker someday. If fame eludes him, his backup plan is to design video games.
In the meantime, Denham’s talents have been in demand locally. He recently sang the national anthem at the State of the City on Feb. 12.
“I think the performing arts department is an incredible community of students and staff who really do the best that they can do in every performance,” said Denham. “I'd really like to thank Paul Lanphear (theater director) Andie Chung (choir director) and Zach Lundquest (PAC coordinator) for being the amazing people that they are and helping us out with all the performances.”
AJHS emphasizes a well-rounded education where academics, sports and extracurricular activities allow students to grow scholastically, physically and emotionally. AJHS graduates have access to more scholarships per student than in most communities in the Valley and qualifying students have access to Promise for the Future to earn a tuition-free education at Central Arizona College.
Registration for all new students who wish to enroll in Apache Junction Unified School District schools is currently being accepted online for all school locations. For more information about AJUSD or its schools or departments visit www.ajusd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.