Amethyst is the traditional birthstone for February and is the most highly-valued member of the quartz mineral family. It is fitting that February’s lecture at Superstition Mountain Museum will be given by Kurt Cavano, owner of the Four Peaks Amethyst Mine, on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. He will relate the history of his mine and tell about his adventures in mining this beautiful gemstone at the only amethyst mine in Arizona.
Before, during and after the lecture, there will be a Trunk Sale on the museum patio featuring jewelry crafted from amethyst derived from the Four Peaks Mine. The lecture and sale has become an annual event at the museum and always brings out the crowds.
All of the museum’s free lectures are held on Thursday afternoons in the outdoor amphitheater on the grounds of the museum at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR-88) and begin at 2 p.m., lasting about one hour. Attendees are asked to bring along their own chair or blanket to sit on, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the 2020 Lecture Series, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
