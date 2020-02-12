The Annual Farewell Bash for Arizona Winter Visitors Association will be held on February 24 at Golden Sun RV Resort, 999 W. Broadway Rd., Apache Junction.
Doors will open at noon for members and 12:30 for non-members.
AWVA members are free, and non-members can purchase tickets for $5 at the door, or you can buy in advance for $4 at our office, 861 W. Superstition Blvd.
There will be speakers, vendors, coffee & cake, 50/50 and a $400 Visa card to be given away at the Bash. Our entertainment will be the great singer, Janice Young.
Winter visitors, come out and have some fun with us before you go home. You know we love you!
