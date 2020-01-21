Superstition Mountain Museum volunteers will be hosting their fun-filled annual fundraiser "Sampling at the Superstitions," on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. this year.
“Sampling at the Superstitions” is just that, an opportunity to enjoy wine samples, great food, musical entertainment by Pat Roberts and the Heymakers and history against the majestic backdrop of the setting sun on the Superstition Mountain range. Guests can sample and savor wines as they move about the museum and grounds. Along with the wine, a delicious catered meal will be available to party-goers.
Attendees will be able to purchase raffle tickets to win some wonderful gift baskets. Or, one can try his/her luck with the “wine pull,” which involves paying a fee and taking a chance on pulling a draped bottle of wine out of a rack containing bottles of wine of varying quality and price.
Tickets are $45 per person, $70 per member couple and $80 for non-member couples, and are available at the museum Gift Shop, by phone, or at the museum website online (superstitionmountainmuseum.org).Ticket price includes a souvenir wine glass, a full glass of wine and three samples and dinner. All proceeds from the entire evening will be used to fund various museum projects. For more information, call 480-983-4888.
The museum is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR 88), just east of Apache Junction. The museum is run by the non-profit Superstition Mountain Historical Society, and receives no public funding of any type, relying on museum proceeds and donations to keep its doors open.
