The city of Apache Junction requests that all artists who contributed art for the most recent City Hall and Library display pick up their pieces on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at City Hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Artwork should be picked up and artwork for the next exhibition should be dropped off on the second floor of the administration building. Both pick up and drop off for the next event take place on the same day and at the same time.
Artwork will be accepted on a first-come, first-served, content neutral basis. Also, the city is especially looking for southwestern style art and all artwork must weigh 25 pounds or less and have a wire attached to the back in order to accommodate our art-hanging fixtures.
The city only has space for 50 pieces of art, which will be on display for three months. All artists will be required to sign a release and indemnification agreement in order to participate.
Many thanks to all the artists who have contributed works to be hung at City Hall and the Library for the public to view and enjoy.
For further information contact Jill Bright at 480-474-5066.
