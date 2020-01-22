On Monday, January 27, the Arizona Lecture Series will present Joe Wiegand, “Teddy Roosevelt and the Rough Riders Tribute, Ladies & Gentlemen.”
Teddy Roosevelt was born in New York City, New York, on October 27, 1858. He was elected the youngest member of the New York General Assembly. In the years to follow, he served as a United States Civil Service Commissioner, President of the Police Commission of New York City, Assistant Secretary of the United States Navy, Colonel of the 1st United States Volunteer Cavalry, Governor of New York, Vice-President and President of the United States, all by the age of 42.
He was the father of six children and the author of over thirty books. During his Presidency, he declared some 230 million acres of national parks, national forests, wildlife refuges, and national monuments.
Ladies and gentlemen, (Joe Wiegand as) the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt.
Joe Wiegand is the nation’s premiere reprisor of Theodore Roosevelt. He performs in all fifty states and internationally. He has been featured in film and television, most recently in “The Men Who Built America” on the History Channel, and in “National Parks Adventure,” an IMAX film about America’s National Parks.
Joe’s TR Tour is sponsored, in part, by “The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation” of Medora, North Dakota, and he was featured in the summer of 2019 in Medora, gateway to Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with each lecture starting at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the District office or online at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/12070, under the payment center on the district website. Tickets to individual lectures will be sold online one week in advance, at $5.00 per ticket.
If you have any questions, please contact Zach Lundquest at 480-982-1110 x2250.
