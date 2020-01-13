On Monday, January 13, the Arizona Lecture Series will present Gil Storms, “The Lost Ranches of Arizona’s Santa Cruz Valley, 1854-1861.”
Shortly after the Gadsden Purchase was ratified in April 1854, Americans began establishing ranches, mines and military posts in the Santa Cruz and Sonoita Creek valleys of southern Arizona. But by 1861, most of these new settlements were deserted and in ruins. The most visible causes were the departure of the U.S. Army from Arizona that year and increased raiding by Western and Chiricahua Apaches.
When the U.S. Army returned to Arizona in 1865, none of the early settlements were taken up by their former residents. Gil Storms’ presentation explores the early success of the American settlements and the causes of their eventual collapse in the shifting alliances and conflicts among Americans, Mexicans and Native Americans in the region.
Gil Storms has a Ph.D. in English and taught for 29 years in the English Department at Miami University (Ohio). He currently lives in Tucson and researches and writes on Southwestern history and literature.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with each lecture starting at 7 p.m. Season tickets are available for $50.00 per ticket; you can purchase the tickets at the District office or online at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/12070, under the payment center on the district website. Tickets to individual lectures will be sold online one week in advance, starting December 30, at $5.00 per ticket.
If you have any questions, please contact Zach Lundquest at 480-982-1110 x.2250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.