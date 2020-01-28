On Monday, March 2, the Arizona Lecture Series will present Erik Berg, “Rock Hounds and River Rats: The 1937 Carnegie-CalTech Grand Canyon Expedition.”
In 1937, a group of CalTech geology professors and rough-and-tumble boatmen set out in three small wooden boats on a six week journey through the Grand Canyon to study the ancient rocks of the canyon’s Inner Gorge. At the time, fewer than a dozen river parties had successfully run the full length of the canyon – often with a loss of boats or crew.
Leveraging excerpts from several of the members’ trip journals, as well as original and rarely-seen photographs and video footage, this presentation describes the adventures, hardships, conflicts and triumphs of this important (yet little-known) early science expedition.
Key events include boatman Frank Dodge’s mishap in Upset Rapid and the group’s meeting with Buzz Holmstrom (the first person to run the canyon solo).
The presentation also sets the expedition in the context of earlier Grand Canyon river trips and the study of the area’s geology.
Berg is an award-winning historian and writer with a special interest in the early twentieth century southwest.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with each lecture starting at 7 p.m. Season tickets are available for $50.00 per ticket; you can purchase the tickets at the District office or online at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/12070, under the payment center on the district website. Tickets to individual lectures will be sold online one week in advance, starting December 30, at $5.00 per ticket.
If you have any questions, please contact Zach Lundquest at 480-982-1110 x.2250.
