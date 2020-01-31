Art lovers mark your calendars for February 16th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and get ready for the Artists of the Superstitions (AOTS) Annual Art Show at the Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Rd. (off Combs Rd.).
Come spend the day with us! Enjoy the Art Show, experience wine tasting and enjoy a picnic lunch on the shaded grounds. This diverse group of artists represents all types of art media, including Painting, Photography, Wood, Jewelry, Pottery, Glass and more. approximately 30 artists will participate in this show! Admission to the show is FREE to the public.
The Olive Mill offers coffee, pizza and sandwiches in their restaurant, a coffee bar and finely crafted olive oil for sale in their gift shop. You can also tour the Olive Mill for a fee.Their telephone number is 480-888-9290.
The Artists of the Superstitions is a juried group of award-winning artists formed in 2007. For more information, visit our website: www.artistsofthesuperstitions.com, or email any questions to: artists.superstitions@gmail.com.
