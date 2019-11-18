It’s that beautiful time of year for Art Lovers to view and select original, unique and juried art for the holiday season or for yourself. Artists of the Superstitions invite you to a Fine Art Show to be held at the Towne Hall at the beautiful Gold Canyon Golf Resort in Gold Canyon. The show is offered free to the public. Please join us for this wonderful event.
A diverse selection of artwork: ceramics, fiber, glass, gourds, jewelry, painting, photography, woodworking and more will be represented by local members whose art will be presented at the show and some examples are provided here. In addition to the art show, a collection of canned goods and cash will be accepted for the Apache Junction Food Bank to assist those less fortunate in our community.
The Gold Canyon Golf Resort is located at 6100 Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118 off Hwy 60. Look for access to the show at the entrance to the golf course.
Artists of the Superstitions members welcome everyone for the opportunity to view and purchase all of the beautiful art creations presented. Information is also available at our website www.artistsofthesuperstitions.com.
