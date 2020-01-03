What a wonderful way to start the NEW YEAR…at an ART SHOW at a NEW VENUE!! Join the Artists of the Superstitions on Saturday, January 11th, 2020, for a wonderful opportunity to see and to purchase original artwork by local artists.
You will see a diverse selection of juried artwork: ceramics, fiber, glass, gourds, jewelry, painting, photography, woodworking and more.
Light refreshments will be available for purchase.
This show will be held at the Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Rd., Apache Junction from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This is a great indoor event on the corner of Apache Trail and Goldfield Road.
The Artists of the Superstition members welcome you to join us to view and purchase the beautiful art creations presented. Information is also available at our website: www.artistsofthesuperstitions.com.
