On March 16, at the Apache Junction High School Performing Arts Center, the Arizona Lecture Series will present Dr. Laura Tohe, “Armed with Our Language: We Went to War.”
During WWII, a select group of young Navajo men enlisted in the Marines with a unique weapon. Using the Navajo language, they devised a secret code that the enemy never deciphered. For over 40 years, a cloak of secrecy hung over the Code Talker’s service, until the code was declassified. They were finally honored for their military contributions in the South Pacific by Presidents Reagan, Bush and the Navajo Nation.
The Code Talkers’ cultural background, how the code was devised and used, photos and how Navajo spiritual beliefs were used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) form this PowerPoint presentation. Doors open at 6 p.m., with each lecture starting at 7 p.m. You can purchase the tickets at the District Office, 1575 W. Southern Avenue, Apache Junction, AZ 85120 or online at https://www. ajusd.org/Page/12070, under the payment center on the district website. Tickets to individual lectures will be sold online one week in advance, at $5.00 per ticket.
If youhave any questions, please contact Zach Lundquest at 480-982-1110 x.2250.
