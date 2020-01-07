The Arizona Lecture Series is proud to present its 2020 season lineup. The first lecture is on Monday, January 6: Bill Harrison, “Goldfield from Boom, to Bust, to Boom.”
In 1893 Goldfield became a boomtown! The discovery of gold in the rugged foothills of the Superstition Mountains caused the Arizona territory to celebrate! Local newspapers even predicted that Goldfield would be bigger than Phoenix. Hundreds of rowdy men enjoyed saloons, gambling houses and a brothel in Goldfield, Unfortunately, in the early 20th Century, the gold ran out and a fire leveled the town. This is the remarkable story of a ghost town brought back to life. For more than 30 years Bob Schoose has carefully rebuilt Goldfield along the Apache Trail. Today, travelers from all over the world visit the ghost town to experience the excitement of Arizona’s Wild West!
Bill Harrison is an Arizona historian, well known for his sense of humor, high energy presentations, unbridled enthusiasm and providing a valuable experience to all who attend his presentations. Over the past six years, Bill has created 77 programs that bring to life the exciting, colorful and memorable people, places and things that make this state unique.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with each lecture starting at 7 p.m. Season tickets are available for $50.00 per ticket; you can purchase the tickets at the District office or online at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/12070, under the payment center on the district website. Season tickets will also be sold on the night of the first two lectures in January. Tickets to individual lectures will be sold online one week in advance, starting December 30, at $5.00 per ticket.
If you have any questions, please contact Zach Lundquest at 480-982-1110 x.2250.
