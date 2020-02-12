On Monday, Feb. 17, the Arizona Lecture Series will present Jim Turner, “Arizona: A Celebration of the Grand Canyon State,” at the Apache Junction High School Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Dr., Apache Junction.
Turner gave more than one hundred PowerPoint presentations in honor of Arizona Statehood in 2012. His presentations covered several million years of Arizona geology, archaeology, culture, conflicts, mining booms, tourism and even golf resorts and hi-tech industries: all the things that come together to make our beautiful Grand Canyon State.
This discussion will present new material while preserving the captivating colorful images from his first edition Centennial book.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with each lecture starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at the AJUSD District Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave., Apache Junction, or online at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/12070, under the payment center on the district website.
If you have any questions, please contact Zach Lundquest at 480-982-1110 x.2250.
