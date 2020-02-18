On Monday, Feb. 24, the Arizona Lecture Series will present Ken Sorenson, “John F. Kennedy,” at the Apache Junction High School Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Dr., Apache Junction.
“As is true with all of us, our stories did not begin with our birth. They began with our parents, our grandparents and our ancestry.” Come and find out about the personal side of the life of John F. Kennedy and his family. What were his father’s influences? How did the “unknown” daughter affect the family and the public? What about the “lost legacy” of the oldest Kennedy son? What effect has the frozen-in-time concept had on what we think of John F. Kennedy? How has the image of Camelot stuck in the minds of America? We’ll explore all of this and more in an extensive look at this beloved leader in American history.
With a 30-year career in education, Ken Sorensen is certified to teach both history and English. He has always taught with a humanities approach believing that if we understand who people are and what their motives are, we will more likely understand what they have written.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with each lecture starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at the AJUSD District Office, 1575 W. Southern Ave., Apache Junction, or online at https://www.ajusd.org/Page/12070, under the payment center on the district website.
