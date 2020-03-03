On Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 7 & 8, the Superstition Mountain Museum will be hosting a big fundraiser Book/ Media Sale featuring books, records, dvds, cds, tapes, magazines, puzzles, collectible newspapers and any other type of item that qualifies as media. The sale will go on during the usual museum hours - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - both Saturday and Sunday.
Sale items will be loaded on tables on the museum patio and priced to sell. Attendees can dig through piles of books and donated media items selling at bargain prices.
And for those looking for a great place to donate those unwanted books and media items, the non-profit museum will gladly accept book donations during regular hours between now and the media sale.
Proceeds from the Book/Media Sale will go toward maintaining the exhibits and museum operations.
Tickets will also be on sale for various raffle prizes. The museum is a non-profit organization and takes no public monies for its operation.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is located at 4087 N. Apache Trail (SR-88), just east of Apache Junction. Go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org for more info about this and other events or call 480-983-4888.
