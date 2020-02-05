Arizona’s largest botanical garden, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, is holding over 50 combined daily tours, classes, and special walks February 2020.
Most events and activities are free with garden admission:
General Tours Daily at 11 a.m.
- Book Signing with Historian Sylvia Lee – Feb. 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Edible & Medicinal Plants Tour – Feb. 8 & 23 at 1:30 p.m.
- Photography - Walking Workshop – Feb. 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Bird Walks – Feb. 15 & Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m.
- Book activities with Author and Puppeteer Vicki Ricke – Feb. 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Saggio & Friends Concert – Feb. 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Geology Tour – Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
- 3rd Annual Family Day at the Arboretum – Feb. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Boyce Thompson Arboretum is located just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, in the stunning Superstition Mountains. Founded in 1924, the arboretum sits on 343 acres and features 18,900 desert plants from around the world. Admission is $15 for adults, and $5 for children. Dogs are welcome. Visit www.btarboretum.org for more information.
