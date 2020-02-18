The largest desert arboretum in America, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, announces their third annual Family Day with waived admission for kids (0-18 years of age) on February 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Boyce Thompson Arboretum hosts an annual Family Day with thematic educational programming in the gardens. This year focuses on edible and medicinal desert plants featuring special activities, tours and a series of seminars given by natural medicine doctors.
The beautiful gardens and extensive collection of plants at Boyce Thompson Arboretum make it an ideal outdoor classroom for learning and discovery. Children and infants between the ages of 0 and 18 will have waived admission between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m..
Edible and medicinal desert plants tours will be led by Dave Morris, an ethnobotanist, member of the Choctaw nation, a raconteur and popular guide for this walking tour, showcasing edible, medicinal and useful plants of the surrounding Sonoran Desert.
Boyce Thompson Arboretum is located just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, in the stunning Superstition Mountains. Founded in 1924, the arboretum sits on 343 acres and features 18,900 desert plants from around the world. Admission is $15 for adults, and $5 for children. Dogs are welcome. Visit www.btarboretum.org for more information.
