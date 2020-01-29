Boyce Thompson Arboretum to feature artist Rena Colling in-gallery daily for the month of February, with a meet-and-greet taking place Saturday, February 15th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Gold Canyon resident and photographic artist, Rena Colling, will be featured in Boyce Thompson Arboretum’s February art exhibit. Visitors will enjoy access to both the botanical gardens, gift shop and art gallery upon admission.
The artwork is a fusion of both photography and digital painting, which meld to become stunning visual pieces. Colling’s vibrant interpretations of desert plants are both colorful and eye-catching, featuring imagery of cacti, succulents and other flora.
Colling’s refinement in her art forms is well regarded. She is a past president of the Phoenix Professional Photographer’s Association and has won various awards, with the latest being second place in the “People” category for the 2018 Festival of the Cranes photography contest at Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge.
Boyce Thompson Arboretum is located just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, in the stunning Superstition Mountains. Founded in 1924, the arboretum sits on 343 acres and features 18,900 desert plants from around the world. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Dogs are welcome. Visit www.btarboretum.org for more information.
