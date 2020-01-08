Arizona’s largest botanical garden, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, holding daily tours, classes, and special walks January 2020.
All events and activities are free with admission, unless noted.
- General Tours Daily at 11 a.m.
- Edible & Medicinal Desert Plants Tour Jan. 11 & 26 at 1:30 p.m.
- Photography Walking Workshop Jan. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Gourd Art: Basics Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($50 for Members, $65 for Non-Members | Call: (520) 689-4546 to register.)
- Boyce Thompson Arboretum Photo Club Meetup Jan. 18 from 9:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Forest Bathing walk-a-bout Jan. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ($30 for Members, $45 for Non-Members | Call 520.689.4546 to register.)
- Geology Tour Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
Boyce Thompson Arboretum is located just outside of Phoenix, Arizona, in the stunning Superstition Mountains. Founded in 1924, the arboretum sits on 343 acres and features 18,900 desert plants from around the world.
Admission is $15 for adults, and $5 for children. Dogs are welcome. Visit www.btarboretum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.